Revanth Reddy Predicts Jagadish Reddy's TRS Exit After Etela

Congress MP Revanth Reddy’s tweet with newspaper clippings is bothering TRS Minister Jagadish Reddy and MLAs. Revanth Reddy shared a news article stating that Jagadish Reddy is the next target of CM KCR. The reason was that the minister had been a mute spectator while an MLA rendered a satirical song about the present situation in Telangana.

KCR did not take any action against Jagadish in view of the Nagarjunasagar by-election and now the gap between KCR and Jagadish is said to be getting wider. Tweeting this, Revanth has made satirical comments against minister Jagadish saying that he will be the next person to leave the TRS party after Etela Rajender.

However, Telangana minister Jagadish Reddy lashed out at Revanth Reddy for his tweet. He said that the public should not pay heed to comments made by insane people. The minister also said that the government is taking many steps to improve the medical health sector in Telangana.

Though Revanth Reddy did not mention the names of other MLAs Rasamai Balkishan and Kranthi Kiran directly, he highlighted their names in the tweet.