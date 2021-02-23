Revanth Reddy Pacifies Disgruntled Rebel Congress Leaders Migrating To TRS, BJP

Telangana: The Congress party is facing a series of shocks. Some leaders in a row are leaving the party, which is already in trouble. Many key leaders are saying goodbye to the hand party. With this, Revanth Reddy is holding talks with the dissident leaders. Meeting those who have resigned from the party He is trying to cheer up everyone saying they might get a better chance if they stick back.

Party members are resigning and migrating to TRS and BJP. From every district, some Congress leaders are saying goodbye to the party. Recently, Sirpur Kagaznagar Congress party in-charge Palwai Harish Babu also said goodbye to the party. He will join the BJP today along with his followers. On the other hand, Kuna Srisailam Goud has already resigned from Congress. Former MLA and Medical DCC president Kuna Srisailam Goud said goodbye to the Congress party.

He also announced that he would soon join the BJP. Kuna revealed that he has resigned from party posts as well as primary membership. With this, the party's Working President Revanth Reddy was tasked with appeasing the dissident leaders in the Congress. Revanth met Harshavardhan Reddy, who had resigned in consultation with Srisailam Goud, on Monday evening. He summoned Harshavardhan and convened a meeting. It is known that Harshavardhan was involved in the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar graduate MLC ticket and he was pouting as he did not get the ticket. He also sent a letter of resignation to the party.

It was against this backdrop that MP Revanth Reddy began efforts to appease them. Harshavardhan Reddy has filed his nomination to contest as an independent candidate apart from the present Congress. Revanth Reddy is urging Harshavardhan to withdraw the nomination. "Do not rush right now," said Revanth Reddy to Harshavardhan suggesting that there will be a better chance at the party.

"They are trying to reassure me not to leave the party and that they will take care of me," shared Harshavardhan. "Many key leaders and seniors have been leaving the party for some time. However, none of the prominent leaders of the party reacted strongly to this," opined Harshavardhan.

Now Revanth Reddy has entered the field and is in the process of appeasing the dissident leaders. It remains to be seen how successful Revanth will be in this regard.