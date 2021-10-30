Revanth Reddy Blames TRS Govt For NGT Order On Palamuru Project

Hyderabad: The National Green Tribunal's (NGT) rulings on the Palamuru Rangareddy Project, according to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, will result in a significant loss for Southern Telangana. The foundation for the Palamuru Rangareddy Project was laid in 2015, and while the project has been on for six years, it is moving at a snail's pace, he said in a press conference here on Friday.

"This exposes the state government’s lack of commitment towards welfare and the development of erstwhile Palamuru," Revanth Reddy said, adding that the state government should have hired an expert lawyer to represent Telangana in the case.

He argued that the Andhra Pradesh government had finished the Pattiseema project, which needed environmental approvals, long before the tribunal's decision.

He slammed BJP State President Bandi Sanjay and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, saying they should take steps to acquire environmental clearances for the Palamuru Rangareddy project within 10 days.

"Congress will put up a relentless fight for the Palamuru Rangareddy Project and those constructed on the River Krishna as it is the only party which strives for the welfare of farmers," Revanth Reddy stated.