Registration of Non-agricultural Land On Dharani Stopped By Telangana Govt

The registration will not begin until the High court gives permission. The High court is looking into the procedure of the portal adopted for registration of non-agricultural properties. The case will be taken up on November 23 by the High Court.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said "The government had already given an explanation on the issues raised by the High court in this regard. Since the case will be taken up by High court on23 November, the administration should be ready to start the registration process from 25 November." In the rural mandals Mandal Revenue Officers(MROs) will be the authority to register agriculture and non-agriculture properties. In the urban areas, the sub-registrars working in the stamps and registration department will take up the registration of non-agriculture properties.

Aiming to bring 100 percent transparency in the land transaction, the government stopped the registration on September 8 this year ahead to launch the Dharani website for the registration of non-agriculture properties and agricultural lands. The government has already lost more than Rs 1,00 crore in two months for stopping the property registrations.

