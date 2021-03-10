Promises Made to Telangana in State Reorganisation Act Not Fulfilled: KTR

Addressing the graduates and members of Telangana Private Colleges and Schools Management and Staff Welfare Association in Hyderabad, Minister and TRS Working President KTR said that the BJP led Central Government has done nothing for the newly formed State of Telangana.

KTR stated that the center failed to give what was promised to Telangana in the State Reorganisation Act. He also said that the Telangana Government contributed Rs 2,72,000 crores to the center in the form of taxes. And in return, the center has given only one lakh forty thousand crores rupees to the State.

After the State formation, Hyderabad has seen a lot of progress under the TRS Government rule. Three states were formed prior to Telangana, but they are no match to our state, said KTR.

Within a few years of State formation, the TRS Government has resolved many infrastructure issues and has provided uninterrupted power, drinking water, irrigation facilities, safety, and attract investments.

The Working President also mentioned that the TRS government has set up 672 new Gurukuls in the past six years and is spending about One lakh twenty thousand rupees on each student in 970 gurukuls of the state. A total of four lakh thirty-two thousand students are pursuing their studies in these gurukuls.

In the last 6 years, the State Government spent about Rs 12,800 Cr on fee reimbursement. The TRS Government is providing overseas scholarships to students on the names of Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, and Vivekanand where each student is granted a scholarship of Rs 20 Lakh. No other government is providing such scholarships to the students, he said.

KTR said that in 65 years, before Telangana formation, five Government medical colleges were set up. But within six years, TRS Govt set up five new government medical colleges - Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Siddipet, and Adilabad. This is a testimony to the work we do, he added.

Minister also mentioned that quality food is being provided to the students in gurukuls and Anganwadi schools.

The Telangana Government had to bear about Rs 52,000 crore loss due to the Covid pandemic, KTR said.

Talking about various irrigation projects, the Minister said that the government is completing the construction of the projects on a war footing. He also mentioned that water is being provided to lakhs of acres in the State and as a result, people are not migrating to other states.

Minister highlighted the investments that have come to Hyderabad city during the past six years. He stated that a stable government, visionary leadership, and safety and law and order situation have made the companies prefer Hyderabad over other cities.

KTR also said that the government has filled one lakh thirty-two thousand government jobs and a notification for filling of another fifty thousand jobs will be released soon.

He criticized the Congress government and said that the Congress party has filled 24,048 jobs in the united Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2014. Out of which, mere 10,000 jobs were filled in Telangana, he added.

Attacking BJP, KTR said that the gas cylinder price was Rs 400 when BJP came to power and now it increased to Rs 800. Similarly, petrol prices have hit a century, he said. KTR also talked about PM Modi’s promise of bringing back black money to the country and said that they have failed to bring back even a penny.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav appealed to the people to step out and execute their voting right. He appealed to the graduates to vote for S. Vani Devi in the upcoming MLC polls.