Ponnam Holds TRS, BJP and MIM Responsible For Low Voter Turnout in GHMC Elections 2020

TPCC working president and Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar held the TRS, BJP and MIM parties responsible for low voting percentage in the GHMC polls on Tuesday. He stated that the lack of interest among the voters was created by the National leaders who were in Hyderabad in support of BJP leaders.

TPCC leader said, “GHMC elections are local issues but the BJP national leaders converted it into a national issue. This killed the enthusiasm of the average voter. The state government and Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) had failed to create awareness among the people.”

AICC secretary Madhu Yashki Goud pointed out that, it was unfortunate that even educated people did now show interest in casting their vote. The TSEC had failed in its duty to create an atmosphere for voters, he said.