People's Mandate That TRS Is Single Largest Party: KTR

TRS Working President and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) spoke to the media on Friday after the GHMC results were announced. He thanked the people of Hyderabad for believing and choosing the TRS party as the single largest party in the GHMC elections. He thanked all the party leaders, cadre, social media wing and those who worked hard for TRS victory.

Addressing the press at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said the party expected 20-25 seats more. In 12-15 divisions, the TRS candidates lost by narrow margins of less than 200 to 300 votes. The party would soon conduct a meeting and review the performance. We will certainly discuss the various aspects of polls and check where the party went wrong that stopped us from getting the desired number of seats. He said there was enough time to decide a candidate for the Mayor's post.