Pawan Kalyan Won't Contest GHMC Elections 2020: Jana Sena Party Out Of Race, PK To Campaign For BJP

Only yesterday, there was talk that Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena was to contest the upcoming GHMC elections. The party even made an official announcement with a press note too which made the rounds on social media. However, in a sudden U-turn, Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan has declared that his party would not contest the GHMC elections 2020. The party announced that Jana Sena will give full support to the BJP in the upcoming GHMC elections.

It is learnt that JSP supremo Pawan Kalyan held discussions with Union minister G Kishen Reddy, Senior BJP leader Laxman and Nadendla Manohar about the GHMC elections in Hyderabad. Post his meeting, Pawan called on Jana Sena supporters to ensure not a single vote goes to any other party. He asked his followers, fans to vote for BJP and ensure the saffron party's win in the upcoming GHMC elections.

Pawan also pledged to work with the BJP in all the elections to be held in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He also said that the need of the hour in Telangana was strong leadership which was lacking in the state.

He also said that because of paucity of time and communication gap, he was not able to put across his message. The BJP leaders invited Pawan Kalyan to campaign for the party for the upcoming GHMC elections.