Pawan Kalyan In Delhi To Discuss GHMC Poll Strategy With BJP Top Brass

It is known that the Janesana party announced that the party will not contest the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) elections but instead support and campaign for the BJP in Telangana. This was announced by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan after meeting Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy and BJP OBC Morcha president Dr. K. Laxman on Friday.

Now, Pawan Kalyan is in Delhi to discuss latest political developments with BJP national leaders. Pawan, who is in Delhi with Nadendla Manohar, will also meet BJP national president J.P Nadda and several other leaders on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan said he would discuss with both parties about the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election as well as his campaign in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) elections.



Though Pawan Kalyan is busy with GHMC elections, he promised to attend the wedding of his niece Niharika Kodinela in Rajasthan. Niharika is the daughter of Naga Babu, who is all set to tie the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagedda, a businessman who works at a popular MNC in Hyderabad on December 9 at the famed Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. Pawan is expected to go there after fulfilling his political commitments.