Owaisi Reply To Mamta: Muslims Are Not Your Property

Recently West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP has been paying money to a certain party from Hyderabad to divide votes and Bihar elections are a proof of that. She said that crores of rupees were given to a Hyderabad party in order to divide Muslim votes.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi replied to her on Wednesday. In a post made on Twitter, Owaisi said that no one can buy him with money. Owaisi shrugged off all the allegations and said there is no one in this world who can buy him with money.

He continued that Muslims are not Mamta’s “jagir” (property). He told CM Banerjee saying that she should worry about her own party and her home. There are so many people that are leaving her party and going to BJP.

“Never was a man born who can buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money. Her allegation is baseless and she is restless. She should worry about her own home, so many of her people are going to BJP. She has insulted the voters of Bihar and the people who voted for us, said the AIMIM leader

So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers & Sadiqs. You don’t like Muslims who think & speak for themselves. You’ve insulted our voters in Bihar. Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on “vote cutters.” Muslim voters aren’t your jagir, shared Owaisi on Twitter.