No Telangana Without KCR, Says Harish Rao At GHMC Poll Campaign

Finance Minister T Harish Rao addressed an election meeting at Patancheru for GHMC election. Harish Rao asserted that the opposition parties are trying to demolish some of the landmark places in Hyderabad. He further added that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is coming up with the strategies to make the state capital into a 'Bangaru Hyderabad'. Harish Rao suggested that the voters should choose the right party that works for the development of Hyderabad.

Harish Rao said that KCR wants to develop Hyderabad into one of the best cities in India but some of the divisive forces may debilitate the investments in Hyderabad.

The Finance Minister recalled the Statehood movement (November 29, 2009), Srikantha Chary's suicide and KCR's fast. He said that without KCR and other people's sacrifices, it would not have been possible to get the separate Telangana State.

Harish Rao stated that the BJP party which came into power at the centre by promising one vote two states backpedalled on its promise. He further added that the BJP which failed to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh had forced hundreds of youths to sacrifice their lives for the cause. He urged the people to vote for TRS party candidate Mettu Kumar Yadav from the Patancheru division.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLCs V Bhupal Reddy, Farooq Hussain, MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, and others have participated.