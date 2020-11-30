No Liquor Sales In Hyderabad As Wine Stores Shut For GHMC Election

Liquor shops in Hyderabad will be shut till Tuesday evening ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, the State Election Commission said on Wednesday.

The State Election Commission has strictly instructed all the wine shop owners to close all the liquor shops from November 29 to December 1 evening. The election body also stated that the liquor shop should be closed on December 4, on the day of counting from 6 am till the results are announced.

As the shops are closed from Sunday evening, a huge volume of liquor was sold out compared to normal days. The SEC also asked the Telangana excise department to restrict bulk sale of liquor. The officials said strict action will be taken against party leaders if they lured voters with alcohol. They also said that they have arranged tight security along with RDA officials at the checkpost to stop the liquor transport to Hyderabad from other places.