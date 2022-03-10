Muslims Ignored in Telangana Budget, Says Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The floor leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Akbaruddin Owaisi, claimed on Wednesday that Muslims have received less than a quarter of what BCs, SCs, and STs have received in the current budget estimates for minority welfare (0.67 per cent of the overall budget).

"It was promised that Muslims will be treated on par with SCs and STs. But the number of schemes on offer, when compared to these communities, speaks volumes. There are 1.5 lakh applications pending at Minority Finance Corporation and this reflects the scale of neglect the community is facing,".

He also questioned the progress achieved in the CID probe into Waqf land encroachments promised by the last Assembly session's chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao. Although he applauded the announcement on job postings, he expressed reservations about their implementation and encouraged the Speaker to maintain the house's sanctity, noting that statements made in the assembly were not taken seriously.

When asked if the AIMIM is an ally of the ruling TRS, Akbaruddin Owaisi stated that the AIMIM is accountable to the people. "I am asking the home minister, Mahmood Ali, if there is any progress in this direction. Being friends of yours, people will ask us. MLAs are facing suspension when they walk into the well of the house, but what about announcements made in this house? Where is the sanctity? I welcome the announcement on job notification, but I doubt if these promises will be fulfilled," he remarked.

He went on to say that his words should be viewed as constructive criticism.

He said that property taxes received by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were going to government coffers, causing delays in several projects. "What is the status of projects being taken by the GHMC since 2014? Owing to nonpayment to the contractors, work on scores of these projects has been stopped," he noted.