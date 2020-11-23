Mr PM Modi, Where Is Rs 15 Lakhs Promised During Elections: KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday fired on BJP-led NDA government for failing to give 15 lakh to each Indian, which was promised during the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and for not providing two crore jobs every year to the youth.

KTR was reacting to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar for releasing a chargesheet with 132 charges against the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said, “Over 132 crore chargesheets should be filed against the BJP for failing to give 15 lakh to each Indian, as promised in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Another 12 crore chargesheets should be filed against the BJP by the youth of this country for not creating two crore jobs each year, as promised,” said the KTR working president.

“Did anyone get the money?” he asked the people during a roadshow ahead of the GHMC elections at Zehra Nagar in Banjara Hills division in Hyderabad on Sunday.

KTR asked the BJP government why chargesheets are filed on TRS for setting up Annapurna canteens for the poor, setting up CCTV cameras, installing LED lights or for resolving power issues and solving water problems, or for bringing investments to Hyderabad.

“Is any BJP-ruled State implementing schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, or KCR kits to improve mother and child care facilities?” KTR asked BJP leaders.

Adding, he said, TRS leaders stood by the people during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing essential commodities and Rs 1,500 to each white ration cardholder and also during the recent floods in the city, TRS helped the affected families financially by giving Rs 10,000, where now BJP leaders are promising to give Rs 25,000 for each family. “We will give the list of 6.5 lakh flood-affected people to BJP leaders who can come forward to give Rs 25,000 to each family. We will then appreciate them.”

“This time, we want to hit a century with your support. Elect TRS candidates and let development continue,” KTR appealed to people seeking votes for the pink party.