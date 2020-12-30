Love Jihad: Owaisi Cites Right To Religion

On Tuesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, lambasted at the latest 'Love Jihad' laws/orders that have been passed in few states where BJP is in power. He said that none of the laws had specified 'Love Jihad' and were unconstitutional. He questioned why the saffron party leaders have been intervening with the personal lives of people. Owaisi reminded the BJP of the judgment of the Supreme Court on the decriminalization homosexuality.

To date, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have passed laws against 'Love Jihad', while Haryana, Karnataka and Assam too are planning to pass such laws.

He quoted that, "Constitution gives the right to life, freedom, religion, Who is the state govt (to interfere)? You don't have right, even I don't have it. The government cannot define love-jihad and 10 years of imprisonment punishment is not there in an attempt to murder case also. How will you prove it? This is nonsense."

Owaisi in a press conference said that, "These laws and ordinances which are being made are all unconstitutional. An adult can spend his life the way he wants, states cannot do anything. While adults can marry anyone, BJP ruled states are making laws on it. If a Muslim girl is changing her religion then the police are tweeting that 'they will give her protection'. Why are Yogi and Modi peeping into personal lives?."

Love Jihad is a term used by the Hindu groups for referring to an alleged campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu girls under the pretext of love.