HYDERABAD: President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and Nalgonda MP, N Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised both the BJP and TRS senior leadership for bringing in bigwigs for the GHMC poll campaign.

Addressing the media on Sunday at Gandhi Bhavan, he criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was in Hyderabad for the poll campaign. He said that when people died during the floods he did not come to condone that ,but now he has come to ask for votes, the TPCC chief said.

He said that the behaviour of the BJP leaders was insulting to the people of Hyderabad. " Prime Minister Modi was creating a drama in the name of corona vaccine testing. If he does not come, will the vaccine not be made,'' he asked.

"Is such cheap politics necessary for the GHMC polls,'' he asked while attacking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Dalit women in his state are being attacked but now the UP CM says he will come and change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, he ridiculed.

The Congress leader attacked MP Bandi Sanjay calling a politician of a corporator level from Karimnagar. "What right does he have to talk about Hyderabad and its development. What did the Centre do for the development of Hyderabad,'' he asked. The City development took place during the Congress regime, he claimed. When the floods happened in Hyderabad no one came, but now for the GHMC elections the Centre is coming all out with its senior leaders for campaigning and the BJP leader says that he will conduct a surgical strike on the Old City, he criticised.

Training his guns on the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) Uttam Kumar said that KCR robbed Telangana for seven years. Not a single development program was talked about in the public rally yesterday and the whole show was an utter flop, he decried. The GHMC Elections is just the beginning and will denote fall of the TRS, he predicted . Only the Congress made the development of Hyderabad possible, Uttam Kumar concluded.

Campaigning for GHMC Polls 2020 ends after 6 pm on Sunday.No person should convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession in connection with an election. The GHMC Polls are scheduled for December 1 and counting will take place on December 4.