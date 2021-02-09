KTR: Telangana BJP, Congress Cannot Measure Up To TRS Benchmark

Karimnagar: TRS working president and Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao challenged the Congress party and BJP party to implement free power supply for farmers, Rythu Bima and Rythu Bandhu schemes in States ruled by them.

He, along with TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar and NAFSCOB Chairman Kondur Ravinder Rao inaugurated a Rythu Vedika at Gambhiraopet Mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday. MLC Shri Nardas Lakshmana Rao and others participated.

Addressing the farmers, KTR said that the Rythu Vedikas were a part of Chief Minister KCR’s vision for Telangana and that they are being constructed throughout the State, so that farmers can have a platform to discuss their plans, share their views and solve their problems. The internet facilities would also be provided at all the Rythu Vedikas, he said.

He shared that after the formation of Telangana, farmers have been a happy lot due to their support. He also added that the Opposition leaders are welcome to ask the farmers themselves about it if they had any doubts regarding this.

“CM KCR will never be unjust to farmers. He always implements schemes which benefit farmers,” the Minister emphasized.

The State government has been implementing such welfare schemes that are not implemented anywhere else in the country, he shared.

KT Rama Rao expressed his happiness over the food processing units which are being set up at every village level and the benefit of employment that they are providing to the rural youth.

KTR added that according to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Telangana farmers have produced the highest quantity of grains in the country. KTR also inaugurated a Zilla Parishad High School constructed at a cost of `2.26 crore at Gambhiraopet Mandal headquarters.

KTR spent his own funds for building the Rythu Vedika at Gambhiraopet on government land in memory of his grandfather late K Raghava Rao and his grandmother Venkatamma.