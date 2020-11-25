KTR Redefines BJP At GHMC Rally, Dubs It For Build-up Jumla Party

KT Rama Rao (KTR), TRS Working president and Municipal Administration, redefined BJP at a GHMC rally. He said BJP stands for Build-up Jumla Party. He pointed that this was not Ahmedabad but ushaar Hyderabad. He also went on to sat that Telangana people will not fall for the saffron party's false propagandas. He clarified that severe action will be taken against those trying to disturb peace and harmony in Hyderabad.

“Agar woh log eent se marenge tho hum pathar se jawab denge. A strong reply will be given to those who try to create a rift among people,” KTR said. The Telangana government will fulfil all the poll promises. Once the elections are done, all the eligible people would be given the promised double bedroom houses, he said.

For the last six years, the TRS government has undertaken several developmental works in Hyderabad. The government is balancing both welfare and development. The pink party leaders are predicting that TRS will bag more seats in GHMC elections. However, the result will come on December 4.