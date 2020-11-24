HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for MA&UD, and TRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) fired Telangana BJP leader and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay for his controversial comments about conducting a '' surgical strike on Old City '' during a campaign rally in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, irate KTR who reacted to a news item about "Surgical strike on Hyderabad'' comment, asked if the MP had gone completely insane just for a few votes & seats in the GHMC elections. He further asked MoS for Home Affairs Kishen Reddy, whether he condoned the reprehensible, hate filled statements made by a sitting MP.

Read the Tweet here:

Surgical strike on Hyderabad?! Has this person gone completely insane for a few votes & seats!!@kishanreddybjp Garu, you are MoS for Home Affairs. Do you condone your colleague MP’s reprehensible, hate filled statements? #NoHatePolitics #HyderabadFirst https://t.co/Mhy9tr0j7f — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 24, 2020

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday addressed a rally at Habsiguda in Hyderabad while campaigning for the GHMC polls.

Targeting the AIMIM, Bandi Sanjay said that BJP would launch a surgical strike on Hyderabad's Old City area if the party won the polls and a BJP candidate was made the Mayor.

This was in response to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's recent question to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as to what he is doing if he believes there are illegal immigrants in the Old City.

"Rohingyas, illegal Afghanistanis and Pakistanis have been staying in the Old City. Once a BJP leader becomes the Mayor of Hyderabad, mind it, we are going to launch a surgical strike," he said in a rather emotional note.

The saffron leader further added in a slip of the tongue, "We will chase out the illegal immigrants. Pakistani 'luccha naa kodukulu' should be driven out. Only the BJP can ensure this,'' he said, sparking outage in social media about his insinuating hate-filled comments against the minorities.