HYDERABAD: The war of words is heating up ahead of the GHMC election battle with the TRS and AIMIM trading barbs at each other over several issues.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao reacted sharply in the wake of AIMIM party floor leader, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi who made callous remarks about the former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao and the former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao.

Akbaruddin on Wednesday demanded that the ghats erected in the name of PV Narasimha Rao and NT Rama Rao be removed from the Hussain Sagar bund, as a part of the removal of encroachments. This was in reference to the TRS government's plans to demolish illegal constructions in the city, when he challenged the Government to remove these ghats.

Taking to Twitter, KTR said that the two leaders were the people who upheld the pride and dignity of the Telugu people, one as the Prime Minister and the other as the Chief Minister, who for a long time were in public service. He said that it was highly inappropriate to make such statements on such great people and that there is no place for such comments in a democracy.

Check out his Tweet in Telugu here:

మాజీ ప్రధాని స్వర్గీయ శ్రీ పివి నరసింహారావు, ఉమ్మడి రాష్ట్ర మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి స్వర్గీయ శ్రీ ఎన్టీఆర్ గార్లపై ఈ రోజు మజ్లిస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే అక్బరుద్దీన్ ఓవైసీ చేసిన అనుచితమైన వ్యాఖ్యలు తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాను. 1/2 — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 25, 2020

The GHMC Polls 2020 has resulted in the allies TRS and the AIMIM leaders commenting and provoking each other with insinuating remarks about the development of Hyderabad.

Akbaruddin Owaisi also commented on the TRS government over the issue of double bedroom houses for the poor.

On Tuesday, Akbaruddin commented that the AIMIM knew how to control the TRS government. "KT Rama Rao said there is no alliance with MIM. Yes, nothing wrong in it. He said it right. MIM does not live at the mercy of the TRS. We know how to snub the TRS by cutting its tail he said

The GHMC Elections will be held on December 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 4. According to state election commissioner C Parthasarathi, polling for the 150-member body will be held through ballot papers in view of complaints about the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines.