KTR: Centre's Kisan Sanman Nidhi Inspired By Telangana's Rythu Bandhu Farmers Scheme

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao brought in innovative changes in the agriculture sector in Telangana after State formation that transformed the lives of farmers in the State, IT, and Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

The State government has been implementing such welfare schemes that are not implemented anywhere else in the country, he shared.

“Telangana is the only State that was providing financial assistance to farmers through the Rythu Bandhu scheme. In fact, the Union government was inspired by Rythu Bandhu, and introduced it in the form of Kisan Sanman Nidhi to help farmers across the country,” Rama Rao said, addressing a gathering after inaugurating Rythu Vedika in Gambhiraopet Mandal.

The Minister funded the construction of the Rythu Vedika from his own pocket in memory of his grandparents, grandfather late K Raghava Rao, and his grandmother Venkatamma.

Pointing out that KCR had brought brightness into the lives of farmers in the State by supplying 24 hours quality and free power supply to the agriculture sector, he said before the formation of Telangana, the farmers faced severe hardships particularly when it came to the power supply.

“Earlier, they were dependent on borewells to cultivate crops and would go to their agricultural fields at midnight to switch on their pump sets. The situation, however, had entirely changed after the formation of Telangana State and TRS coming to power,” he said. He shared that after the formation of Telangana, farmers have been a happy lot due to their support.

Talking about Rythu Vedikas, the Minister said it was a novel initiative to bring together farmers onto a single platform. Rythu Vedikas are being constructed for every 5,000 acre and international standard facilities would be provided to ensure that the farmers get to directly interact with agriculture extension officers from the Rythu Vedikas, he said.

Stating that there was an acute shortage of godown space to store crops earlier, Rama Rao said the TRS government overcame the problem by enhancing godown space to 24 lakhs metric tons from 4 lakhs metric tons.

KTR said that the Rythu Vedikas were a part of Chief Minister KCR’s vision for Telangana and that they are being constructed throughout the state so that farmers can have a platform to discuss their plans, share their views and solve their problems. The internet facilities would also be provided at all the Rythu Vedikas, he said.

He, along with TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar and NAFSCOB Chairman Kondur Ravinder Rao inaugurated a Rythu Vedika at Gambhiraopet Mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday. MLC Shri Nardas Lakshmana Rao and others participated.