Kishan Reddy Clarifies On Bandi Sanjay Car Mishap On Necklace Road

HYDERABAD: Union Minister Of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy clarified about a video going viral on social media that a car that was involved in an accident on Necklace Road here, was not part of the BJP cadre. He clarified this while addressing an online press conference late on Monday night and said the state BJP President Bandi Sanjay was not in the car that was damaged

BJP MLA from Ghoshamahal Raja Singh took an aggressive stand and stated that it was an attack on Bandi Sanjay. However, Kishan Reddy said that it was not Bandi Sanjay's vehicle and that his car had moved forward with the help of cadre and later the other vehicle following him was attacked,” he clarified.

The Minister asked party activists not to worry about the incident and requested them to maintain peace. He expressed confidence that the BJP was going to win the GHMC Elections.

Kishan Reddy also said the BJP has been complaining about the large scale violation of code of conduct by the ruling TRS in the GHMC elections “Because these are local elections, the issue of law and order will be in the hands of the TSEC and the local police, there is nothing that the Centre can do,” he said. He also alleged that the TSEC has failed to ensure free and fair elections.