KCR's TRS Manifesto For GHMC Elections 2020: Free Water, Power, GST Reimbursement For Low Budget Films

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao released a 16-page election manifesto for the GHMC 2020 elections at the Telangana Bhawan on Monday. The TRS Chief promised free water from December to households that consume not more than 20,000 litres a month.

Free power supply to salons, laundries and dhobi ghats not only in the city but also across the State from December.

For the film industry, he said that the government will reimburse the State GST for low budget films (upto Rs 10 crore), allow theatres to increase the number of shows per day and make ticket pricing flexible following the losses incurred by the industry that has been having a dry run in the past eight months.

For vehicle owners affected by the lockdown, waiving of motor vehicle tax amounting to Rs 267 crore to for the two quarters of the current year payable by 3, 37,611 vehicle owners.

The minimum demand charge of HD and LT categories of industries, cinema theatres and commercial firms will also be waived for the six month period of lockdown.

Three more Telangana Institutes of Medical Sciences (TIMS) will be set up in Hyderabad on the lines of the TIMS set up in Gachibowli.

He said that the Musi river will be linked with Godavari and developed like Thames river in London so that boating can be taken up there,

The Chief Minister said a comprehensive GHMC Act will be made soon for further development of Hyderabad.

KCR said the TRS government has the rare distinction of introducing unique and progressive policies such as TS-iPASS, TS-bPASS and the one-of-its-kind Dharani portal for land management.

The GHMC polls will be held on December 1.

TRS Manifesto Launch: Watch TRS Chief KCR addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan