KCR's Criticism Of BJP At GHMC Election Campaigns Boomerangs, Modi Doesn't Want To See Telangana CM At Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Hyderabad on Saturday to visit the vaccine manufacturing facility of Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), which is in the process of developing ‘Covaxin’ in Hyderabad. Bharat Biotech is developing the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for the BBIL by road after his arrival. As per reports, the PMO is said to have asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao not come to the airport to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hakimpet airport on Saturday. The Telangana State government informed the PMO office that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will receive PM Modi at the airport as per protocol. the PMO official informed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar that KCR need not receive the Prime Minister.

The PMO said that only five persons including the Chief Secretary, DGP M Mahendar Reddy, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjannar, and Medchal District Collector Shweta Mohanty will receive the Prime Minister.

In the history of the country, this will be the first time that the Chief Minister of a State has been asked to keep away from receiving the Prime Minister. As GHMC elections are ahead we should wait and see whether this decision will affect GHMC election

It is a known fact that, KCR has been on a firing spree, targetting the BJP and PM Modi in particular, during all his GHMC election campaigns. That seems to have boomeranged big time for the Telangana CM.