'KCR Serving Biryani to AIMIM, CPM Who Opposed Telangana'

Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay, the head of the Telangana state BJP unit, said that state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is serving Biryani to parties like the CPI and AIMIM that "opposed" Telangana's establishment and has shut the door on those who truly campaigned for statehood.

Sanjay said that CM KCR was a bigger virus and a threat to the state than the COVID-19 virus while speaking at a public assembly in Mahabubnagar to condemn the state government's issuing of GO 317. He further claimed that when in power, KCR was corrupt and was implicated in the Sahara and ESI scams. Sanjay referred to the chief minister as a "corrupt whale," promising to expose his wrongdoing.

Also Read: Bandi Sanjay Arrested

He stated that once in power, the saffron party would change the GO. "The CM has created clashes between senior and junior employees of the state government. The state was formed and KCR became the Chief Minister because of protests like "Sakala Janula Samme" organised by state government employees. He is now just harassing them by dividing families," he said.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay's Sensational Comments On KCR

Speaking at the event, BJP Vice President DK Aruna urged party members to report the state's chief minister's misdeeds to the people of Telangana.

He stated that all citizens of the state participated in the separate Telangana movement to ensure justice for all parts of society and that the CM and his family members were reaping the benefits of the separate state.