KCR Renamed KTR to Woo NTR Loyalists, Says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: If I'm from the TDP, where is KCR from? Revanth Reddy, President of the TPCC, asked this question. If KCR is elected president of the TRS, I shall lead the Telangana Congress.

He said that the entire TDP was represented in the current state government, and he asked KCR which party Sabita Indrareddy, Talasani, Indrakaran Reddy, Pocharam, Gangula, Niranjan Reddy, Mallareddy, Satyavathi Rathore, Errabelli, and Koppula Ishwar belonged to earlier. Even now, according to Revanth, TTDP president L. Ramana is a member of the TRS.

KTR's original name was Ajay, according to Revanth, and he changed his identity to Taraka Rama Rao to earn the affection of then-NTR administration loyalists. As a result, he refers to KTR as KDR, which stands for “Kalvakuntla Dramaravu.” If it's true that he purchased the TPCC presidentship, he wants to know how much KCR paid for his son's Union Minster post.

Those who have given KCR the power will take it away from him as well. KCR, according to Revanth, would dissolve the government and call early elections after August 15, 2022. Congress will be ready for it, knowing KCR's political thinking.

On the bypoll in Huzurabad, he stated that any Congress candidate will have to apply to Damodar Rajnarsimha, the former deputy chief minister who has been appointed as the bypoll's in-charge. He said that if Eatala Rajender had remained a Telangana warrior rather than joining the BJP, he would have garnered more recognition.

They must bear the consequences of their actions.

Members of Congress who joined the TRS have been cautioned that their actions would have repercussions. According to Revanth, individuals who left the Congress due to pressure will only be offered a 'Ghar Wapsi,' while those who left for money will be ignored. He further stated that the day Prime Minister Modi said, "kill the mother, save the child," the BJP's political future was effectively finished.