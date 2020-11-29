KCR Never Visited Bharat Biotech Despite Living In Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been working with corporate hospitals to stop the production of 'Covaxin' by Bharat Biotech.

Addressing the election rally on Saturday near Kavadiguda, Bandi Sanjay said that, "KCR is planning to obstruct the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s COVID-19 Vaccine initiative." He lashed out at KCR and said that he has been politicising PM Modi's visit to Bharat Biotech. He asked,“The Chief Minister lives in Hyderabad but he never visited the Bharat Biotech pharma, but he is ready to play politics in the name of the vaccine.”

He further added that “The Chief Minister did not step out when the city was inundated but the TRS leaders are questioning about Modi that why he didn’t visit the city?"

Bandi Sanjay concluded that "The government has registered the cases against me for replying the challenge given by MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. I will stand on my words about Darussalam and I will fight for the people of Telangana."