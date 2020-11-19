KCR Floats New Anti BJP Front, Plans Mega Opposition Meet In December

GHMC Polls 2020 dates are out and all the parties in Telangana are gearing up to prove their might. While Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao claimed that his party TRS will easily win 100 seats in the upcoming GHMC elections 2020, it appears the wound of losing to the saffron party is yet to heal. How else would you explain his fresh attempt to form the third front?

KCR is now busy laying the foundation to garner support from all the opposition parties sans the Congress to form an anti-BJP front. The Telangana chief minister is already believed to have communicated his plans to his West Bengal counterpart and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard.

This fresh pitch for the anti-BJP front is seen as a curtain raiser to a conclave the Telangana chief minister intends to hold in December. KCR is also said to have invited Ajit Pawar and MK Stalin to be a part of the mega opposition meeting. Besides, holding a national conclave, KCR also said that his party will hold a India wide agitation against the BJP leadership at the Centre.

“Both the Congress and the BJP have failed to show any direction to the country and they are like the Bade Bhai (big brother) following the Chhota Bhai (younger brother). Hence, the TRS is taking the onus and showing the required and needed initiative,” stated the Telangana chief minister addressing a meeting of TRS members ahead of the GHMC polls.