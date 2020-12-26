KCR To Discuss Pay Revision Commission PRC With Representatives Of Telangana State Employee Unions

HYDERABAD: The anticipation over the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) has been building up for some time now. The information regarding PRC by the State Government employees will most likely be revealed soon.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar has called for a meeting on December 30 with the representatives of state employees' unions. During the meeting, they will converse on the recommendations made by three-member PRC which is headed by former IAS officer CR Biswal.

The meeting which will be attended by the Telangana Gazetted Officers (TGOs), Non-Gazetted Government Officers (TNGOs) and Chief Minister will also talk about other matters like retirement age. There was a suggestion for the retirement age to be increased to 60 years from current 58 years.

The draft recommendations were already presented to the Government by the Commission. During the meeting, CM Rao will discuss the plans to give 33 percent fitment to the employees. There was also a recommendation for benefits to 3 Lakh employees.

After the meeting on December 30th, the CM will most likely announce the PRC decision on 31st.