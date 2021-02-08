KCR Became CM To Loot Telangana: Jeevan Reddy

MLC Jeevan Reddy speaking at an event in Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday commented on KCR's role in Telangana, and the Prime Minister's involvement in state affairs, and Bandi Sanjay's actions. He made these comments while taking part in a protest organized by farmers in Jagtial on Saturday.

Reddy while speaking at the event questioned, "Is KCR driving Modi's car (party). Or is Modi driving KCR's car (party)?" MLC T Jeevan Reddy alleged that the TRS supremo is working for establishing a friendship with the saffron party. And hence KCR became the CM to loot the state of Telangana.

Reddy shared that, "KCR said that the post of Chief Minister is equivalent to his left leg's sandal. KCR spoke in a way that denigrated a constitutional position. The Chief Minister has no right to be in office. KCR is disrespecting the Chief Minister's post, and it is an insult to the Constitution as well."

Reddy also mentioned that "those who have been cultivating a land for 12 years will now be able to own those lands." Reddy also appreciated Uttam Kumar Reddy's role, who fought to protect the rights of the tribals.

"KCR who previously extended support to the farmers and their protest suddenly changed his stand after returning from Delhi. Apart from deciding to sail with the BJP government, KCR also announced that the State government will no longer purchase agricultural produce from farmers and will also shut down Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) and procurement centers. This is not correct," Jeevan Reddy pointed out.

He also ridiculed the pink party supremo for changing stands at his convenience. Meanwhile, the senior Congress leader also demanded that the Central government extend the suspension of farm laws till the next general elections.