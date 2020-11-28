Kavitha Bets Big On Intelligent Hyderabadis For TRS Win In GHMC Elections

Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha said that TRS party is always in the development mode. "We seek votes only after showing our work. But the BJP only talks, never really get the work mode," said Kavitha. She pointed out that, irrespective of the 50 per cent reservation for women, the TRS party brought on board 82 women candidates. The government always gives priority to Women safety in the city and in the state, she added. Kavitha touched upon various issues in the view of GHMC elections.

Former MP Kavitha said, “People of Hyderabad are intelligent and that they will vote for TRS”. The following are the things that she pointed out...

1. BJP party always in the poll mode they never think of development. Their main agenda is to create rift among people to win a few votes. The TRS party has been working right from the time of the Telangana movement. So, people know how TRS will work and BJP doesn't. Hyderabad people will vote for TRS

2. BJP and Congress parties make statements, but the TRS renders true services. Reservations for women earlier was 30 percent. Now, our party made it 50 percent. This is the respect TRS accords to women.

3. TRS government implemented the Mission Bhagirtha Scheme. The government spent around Rs 32,000 crore on that. 95 percent people are now drinking water through their taps. This is not only for GHMC elections but also for the entire Telangana.

4. The TRS party has declared that 51 percent tickets will be allocated to BCs and since 2001 we are maintaining that status.