Kavitha Among 6 TRS Candidates Elected to Telangana Council Unopposed

Hyderabad: K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and five other Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidates were unanimously elected to the Legislative Council from local authority constituencies on Friday.

On December 10, elections will be conducted for the remaining six seats on the Council. Representatives of local bodies are eligible to vote in these constituencies. On the 14th of December, the votes will be counted.

On Friday, six TRS candidates got certificates of election from their respective returning offices. All of the candidates who had submitted nominations against them withdrew from the race, therefore they were deemed elected. The deadline for withdrawing nominations was Friday.

From the Nizamabad constituency, Kavitha was elected. At the state legislature's upper chamber, Patnam Mahender Reddy, Shambipur Raju (both from Rangareddy district), Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, and Kuchumalla Damodar Reddy were also elected (both from Mahabubnagar district).

Kavitha has been re-elected in Nizamabad for a second term. The returning officer and Nizamabad Collector, C. Narayan Reddy, presented her with the certificate of election.

When Kavitha received the certificate, Minister Prashant Reddy, RTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan Reddy, MLAs and MLCs from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts were present. Kavitha's win was celebrated by TRS leaders and workers.

In October of last year, she was elected to the Legislative Council from the same constituency with a big majority. The election was held to fill a vacancy left by a legislator's disqualification following his transfer of allegiance to Congress before the 2018 Assembly elections.

After a shocking defeat in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, Kavitha was elected to the Legislative Council. In 2014, she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nizamabad.

Meanwhile, elections in six additional seats have become unavoidable. TRS candidate Dande Vittal is up against an independent candidate in Adilabad. Ten candidates are running for two MLC seats in the Karimnagar district, including the ruling party's L. Ramana and Bhanuprasad Rao.

TRS candidate Madhava Reddy is competing in the Medak district against Congress candidate Nirmala and independent candidate Malla Reddy. In Khammam, the governing party's Tata Madhu, Congress contender R. Nageshwar Rao, and two independents are vying for the seat. Four independent candidates are running against TRS candidate Koti Reddy in Nalgonda.