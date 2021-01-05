Jeevitha Rajashekar Ghar Wapsi To BJP

Actor turned politician Jeevitha Rajasekhar joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday in the presence of State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The couple had joined the Congress in 2008 when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. In 2014, Jeevitha and Rajasekhar had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Later, in April 2019, the couple had joined YSRCP just before the Assembly elections.

According to TNIE, Jeevitha stated that we were with the YSRCP only for one month. She asserted that after the elections, neither the party leaders nor they were in touch with each other.

She further added that she would work for the development of the saffron party. She further added that, "Recently, BJP state President, Bandi Sanjay invited me saying that there is a lot of work I can do for the party." She said that BJP party leaders have been working hard for the development of the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that she was so upset with the series of attacks on Hindu temples. Earlier, Rajasekhar and Jeevitha have been associated with TDP as well.