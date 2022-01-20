JC Diwakar Reddy Clashes With Police After Being Denied Entry Into Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior politician JC Diwakar Reddy of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was denied access to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's camp headquarters, Pragathi Bhavan, on Wednesday.

The security guards stationed at the camp office made it clear to JC that he would only be let in if he had an appointment with the CM. JC informed the security officers that he had come to visit the CM and requested permission to enter Pragathi Bhavan. The security staff, on the other hand, informed him that he did not have an appointment with the CM.

After that, JC said he would be willing to meet KTR, the CM's son, instead. However, security personnel, on the other hand, informed the former minister that he needed an appointment to meet KTR also, which he did not have, and that denied him entry into the Bhavan.

Disgusted by the security staff's attitude, JC got into an argument with them and told them that he didn't require an appointment to enter the camp office. JC's arguments with the cops, however, were fruitless, and he was forced to leave the area.