ID Cards You Can Use To Cast Vote In GHMC Elections 2020
The polling to 150 wards of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation started today at 7 am and continues up to 6 pm. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the State Election Commission has set up a particular set of norms - Santitising hands will be mandatory at every polling station, wearing masks, and ensuring social distancing within queues.
To cast the vote in this GHMC Elections 2020 one must carry the voter ID, also known as an Electors Photo Identity Card(EPIC). If the voter does not have the voter ID card then they can produce any one of the 18 alternative photo identity cards to establish their identity. Voter slip will not be considered as identity proof. Here is the list of ID proofs that can be carried.
ID proofs which can be carried
EPIC card
Aadhaar
Driving licence
PAN
Passport
Ration cards with photos
MNREGA job card
Health insurance card under Ministry of Labour
Govt employee card
Passbooks issued by govt
Smart cards by RGI
Identity cards with secretariat of Legislative Assembly or Council
Identity cards with secretariat of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, members of parliament
SC/ ST/ BC certificates
Freedom fighter identity cards
Arm licences
Certificates of physically handicapped
Pattedhar passbooks