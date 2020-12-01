ID Cards You Can Use To Cast Vote In GHMC Elections 2020

The polling to 150 wards of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation started today at 7 am and continues up to 6 pm. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the State Election Commission has set up a particular set of norms - Santitising hands will be mandatory at every polling station, wearing masks, and ensuring social distancing within queues.

To cast the vote in this GHMC Elections 2020 one must carry the voter ID, also known as an Electors Photo Identity Card(EPIC). If the voter does not have the voter ID card then they can produce any one of the 18 alternative photo identity cards to establish their identity. Voter slip will not be considered as identity proof. Here is the list of ID proofs that can be carried.

ID proofs which can be carried

EPIC card

Aadhaar

Driving licence

PAN

Passport

Ration cards with photos

MNREGA job card

Health insurance card under Ministry of Labour

Govt employee card

Passbooks issued by govt

Smart cards by RGI

Identity cards with secretariat of Legislative Assembly or Council

Identity cards with secretariat of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, members of parliament

SC/ ST/ BC certificates

Freedom fighter identity cards

Arm licences

Certificates of physically handicapped

Pattedhar passbooks