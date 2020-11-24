I Will Lead The Country As BJP, Congress Has Failed Miserbaly In Development: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) said that Congress and BJP had failed in development and governance in the country. ”It is time for a new political leader to take the country on the right path and I may be the one to lead the country.” he said

Addressing the media persons after the releasing the GHMC TRS manifesto on Monday he said that, “I am not criticising any individual but there was a need to bring change in the country.” If the need arises I may be the one to lead the alternative BJP and Congress and the moves have already been started. I shared my plan with the leaders of regional parties and Chief Ministers of several states and I am in touch with them. He said he will meet all the non-BJP leaders in the second week of December.

Adding to this, he said the state people know how stubborn he was when it came to achieving the goal and it proved in the case of separate statehood. Why the successive governments failed in the past to manage the affairs of PSUs, he asked. KCR assured support to the employees and Workers of Central PSUs(CPSU) in the latter's fight against privatisation.