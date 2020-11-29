Hyderabad Municipal Election: After Yogi, JP Nadda, BJP Unleashes Amit Shah For Hyderabad Civic Polls

HYDERABAD: Union Minister Amit Shah addressed a public rally at Secunderabad after a road show, to campaign for the BJP party ahead of GHMC elections. Amit Shah launched a war of words against the TRS party while addressing the meeting. He said that the TRS party failed to develop the city and was maintaining a "secret friendship" with AIMIM. He asked people to vote for BJP and get rid of the "Hyderabad of nawab-nizam culture''.

Pointing out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) Amit Shah said, "Ask KCR why his friendship with Owaisi is a secret? Why doesn’t he have any guts to open up about their alliance.'' He said the BJP party doesn’t have any problem if they made such an alliance. ''But why are you keeping it as a secret,'' he asked.

“The BJP government will reform Hyderabad and Telangana from dynasty to democracy and corruption to transparency. In our government, everyone will get equal opportunity and no one will be treated as a second-class citizen”, Amit Shah said.

He also addressed the issues about the city infrastructure and pointed out how the floods that hit the city had inundated so many areas. All this happened because the water lines have not been implemented properly, he said. Hyderabad has the potential to be an IT hub for the whole world. However, the TRS government has failed to develop. The centre provides grants for urban infrastructure but where is the implementation, Amit Shah asked the voters. He asked the voters to give a chance to BJP who would fix the situations in Hyderabad.

Amit Shah started his roadshow by visiting the Bhagyanager temple at Charminar in the Old City.

Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that if BJP won the elections, Hyderabad would be renamed as Bhagyanagar. After winning the Dubbaka bypolls the BJP party had started campaigning for the GHMC elections with renewed vigour.

Meanwhile, before Amit Shah's road show, KCR on Saturday urged the people of Hyderabad to “save the city from divisive forces”. He gave counter to BJP leaders and said “Hyderabad is a cosmopolitan city. We have been living here and appealed to the people to support TRS”. In the 2016 GHMC elections, BJP won four seats out of 150 while the TRS swept 99 seats.

Election campaigns, road shows, strong competition between the parties, war of words and strong counters, which were taking place for the GHMC elections, will end after 6 pm on Sunday.

No person should convene, hold, attend, join, or address any public meeting or procession in connection with an election. The GHMC Polls are scheduled for December 1 and counting will take place on December 4.