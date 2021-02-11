Hope New Mayor Will Develop Hyderabad Well: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi congratulated the newly elected Mayor & Deputy Mayor of GHMC. The GHMC elections are over and the results are out and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor-elect have been named. TRS drew the majority and its candidates won. However, despite having the majority TRS named the Deputy Mayor-elect from Owaisi's party.

Banjara Hills Corporator, Gadwal Vijay Laxmi has been elected as the GHMC Mayor, and Mothe Sri Latha Reddy, Tarnaka ward Corporator has been elected as the Deputy Mayor.

Congratulating both of them on their win Owaisi said, "Congratulations to the newly elected Mayor & Deputy Mayor of GHMC. Hope that, under their leadership, Hyderabad will be taken to new heights and public works will be actively taken up in areas that need them the most, including Old City of Hyderabad."

He also thanked the TRS party for offering the Deputy Mayor's seat to their party member. "I hope that GHMC will carry out its works with honesty & financial propriety. Also, appreciate TRS for offering us Deputy Mayor’s post," he said.