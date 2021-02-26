Graduates MLC Elections: TRS Campaign Gains Momentum in Khammam

Khammam: Campaigning has been intensified for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates MLC constituency election. District TRS leaders are really on their move to get to the people and request their votes.

The party-state secretary Tata Madhu, Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, and the district party office in-charge of Gundala Krishna have flagged off election campaign vehicles at the party office here on Thursday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is done all the good work to win the confidence of the people to win the polls. The leaders hoped that the party nominee for the Graduates MLC, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy would win the election with a great majority.

Telangana has become a role model for other States in the country in terms of development and welfare initiatives in these six years. The various welfare schemes that were launched by the Telangana government were followed by other states, Vijay Kumar noted.

The graduate voters in Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda districts were not in a position to believe the false allegations being leveled against the government, he said while urging the voters to cast their first preference vote to Rajeshwar Reddy.

Madhu and Krishna, the party leaders appealed to the TRS cadres to go door to door to contact the graduates, who were enrolled as their names in the voters' list, to seek their support to the party nominee in the election.

TRS membership drive was in full swing in the district. Men and women of different age groups were keen to join the party both in urban and rural areas.

Aasara pensioners such as old-aged persons, widows, weavers, and others enrolled in the membership drive. Faith in the TRS is helping the old-aged men and women to come forward to receive membership by paying a fee of Rs 30.

He informed that the membership drive and uploading of enrolled members online were going on simultaneously and all those who received the party membership would be extended an insurance facility.

Khammam membership drive in-charge Nukala Naresh Reddy has been touring the district and is monitoring the uploading of data online. He visited the Yellandu MLA camp office on Thursday and told party workers to speed up the process.