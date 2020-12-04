HYDERABAD: With the counting underway for the GHMC Elections 2020, the Telangana High Court on Friday has set aside the circular issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) had earlier issued validating ballot papers with tick mark or any other mark and consider the Swastika mark only. The order was given by the High Court after a petition was filed seeking quashing of the SEC circular issued during the election counting.

The High Court clarified that only the votes marked with the swastika symbol should be considered and validated for counting purpose in GHMC elections.

The High Court has ordered the SEC to release the results subject based on its orders. The judge directed the SEC to preserve all ballot papers having ‘distinguish mark’ other than that of the rubber stamp mark provided at the polling stations. If the number of ballot papers with ‘distinguish mark’ exceeds 100, the final result of that division should be kept pending, the order said.

The HC also has directed the Election Commission to send its orders to all counting centres with immediate effect, as the counting is underway for the GHMC polls 2020. The High Court adjourned the matter for hearing on Monday to allow filing of counter-filings seeking full details.

The Telangana State BJP unit had filed an urgent House Motion Petition in the High Court challenging the circular issued by the SEC allowing even a pen tick-mark to be considered as marked in the ballot paper.