GHMC Shock to New TRS Joinee Kaushik Reddy Over Flexis

Hyderabad: That Kaushik Reddy bid goodbye to Congress to join TRS is known. Kaushik Reddy, the Huzurabad leader, had an unexpected shock on the day he joined the TRS. Flexis and hoardings were put up across the city to mark his joining the TRS.

There were several complaints made to the GHMC about flexis and hoardings that were put up in various locations. The GHMC was notified, and they acted quickly. There were 10 complaints made against them in all. A fine of Rs 2 lakh 50 thousand was imposed.

Padi Kaushik Reddy officially joined the TRS on Wednesday in the presence of TRS president KCR. The Telangana Chief Minister welcomed Kaushik Reddy to the party on this occasion. According to KCR, Kaushik Reddy has a bright future in politics and the TRS.

KCR handed the TRS kanduva to Kaushik Reddy and welcomed him into TRS.