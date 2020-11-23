HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and actress Vijayashanti is likely to re-join the BJP soon, sources close to her said on Monday.

The former MP who was not to be seen in the Congress party's activities and programmes in the state for the past few months was reportedly upset for being sidelined. To add to it the Congress party's waning fortunes in Telangana have pushed her further into the oblivion.

Her entry into BJP will be of great support as the party is trying its best to garner seats at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the elections to be held on December 1.

Vijayashanti, who began her political career with BJP, joined TRS Party and switched loyalties to Congress later.

It is rumoured that she may soon leave for the national capital and join BJP in the presence of senior leaders such as Amit Shah. In a confirmation of sorts BJPs national vice-president D K Aruna told reporters during a GHMC poll campaign that Vijayashanti will soon join the party and many more leaders were in queue.

The actress who claimed her roots were in Telangana, was in the limelight for a brief period when she acted with Mahesh Babu in the film Sarileru Neekevarru last year. The movie was her comeback to the arc lights after a 13-year hiatus. Vijayashanti was seen on the stage for the film promotions and many thought she would be back to acting, but a tweet saying that this was going to be her last film put an end to all the rumours.

Now with the GHMC polls campaign heating up and the TRS and BJP trading barbs at each other, one needs to see what value addition that Ramulamma can add in the seven days of campaigning for the BJP.