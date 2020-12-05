GHMC Polls 2020: TRS Loses 17 Divisions By Narrow Margin

The TRS party lost nearly 17 divisions in the GHMC elections by a narrow margin giving an edge to the other parties. The elections were announced on Friday in which the TRS party lost by 32 seats in the BN Reddy Nagar which was lowest in this election.

Tension gripped those divisions and created anxiety among candidates, as the victory margin ranged from 178 to 1,477 votes.

These are divisions in which the pink party lost by a whisker: