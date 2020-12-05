GHMC Polls 2020: TRS Loses 17 Divisions By Narrow Margin
The TRS party lost nearly 17 divisions in the GHMC elections by a narrow margin giving an edge to the other parties. The elections were announced on Friday in which the TRS party lost by 32 seats in the BN Reddy Nagar which was lowest in this election.
Tension gripped those divisions and created anxiety among candidates, as the victory margin ranged from 178 to 1,477 votes.
These are divisions in which the pink party lost by a whisker:
BN Reddy Nagar 11,406 11,438 32
Malkajgiri 8,188 8,366 178
Adikmet 7,603 7,830 227
Hasthinapuram 7,757 8,036 279
Vinayaka Nagar 9,685 9,972 287
Ramgoalpet 8,143 8,453 310
Ramnagar 9,291 9,819 528
Moosapet 9,530 10,068 538
Ramanthapur 9,378 10,033 655
Vanasthalipuram 8,512 9,214 702
Jubilee Hills 9,627 10,406 779
Mangalhat 10,947 11,756 809
Saidabad 9,710 10,621 911
Gachibowli
Ameerpet 7,646
Habsiguda 9,356 10,803 1,447
Kavadiguda