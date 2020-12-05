GHMC Polls 2020: TRS Loses 17 Divisions By Narrow Margin

Dec 05, 2020, 12:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

The TRS party lost nearly 17 divisions in the GHMC elections by a narrow margin giving an edge to the other parties. The elections were announced on Friday in which the TRS party lost by 32 seats in the BN Reddy Nagar which was lowest in this election.

Tension gripped those divisions and created anxiety among candidates, as the victory margin ranged from 178 to 1,477 votes.

These are divisions in which the pink party lost by a whisker:

                                                   TRS                 BJP               Margin

BN Reddy Nagar          11,406          11,438               32

Malkajgiri                      8,188           8,366                 178

Adikmet                         7,603           7,830                 227

Hasthinapuram              7,757           8,036                  279

Vinayaka Nagar             9,685            9,972                 287

Ramgoalpet                    8,143            8,453                 310

Ramnagar                       9,291             9,819                528

Moosapet                       9,530              10,068              538

Ramanthapur                  9,378              10,033             655

Vanasthalipuram            8,512              9,214                702

Jubilee Hills                    9,627             10,406               779

Mangalhat                       10,947            11,756              809

Saidabad                          9,710              10,621              911

Gachibowli                       9,467             10,602              1,135

Ameerpet                          7,646                8,947             1,301

Habsiguda                          9,356              10,803             1,447

Kavadiguda                       10,085             11,562             1,477

