GHMC Polls 2020: Tollywood Celebrities Who Cast Their Votes

GHMC Polls 2020 Updates:There was an 18.20 percent voter turnout recorded by 1:00 PM in the afternoon for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections being held on Tuesday. Braving the chill weather, many celebrities from Tollywood and their family members came out had cast their vote.

Megastar Chiranjeevi along with his wife was the first to come and vote for the GHMC elections in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday morning.

Chiranjeevi Garu with family done Jubilee hills voting for GHMC elections 2020 pic.twitter.com/WG0GNaH2KR — SOMU Gunti (@Guntisomu) December 1, 2020

Nagarjuna Akkineni and wife Amala Akkineni arrived at the polling booth in Jubilee Hills to cast their votes for change for GHMC elections 2020

Hero Vijay Deverakonda along with his mother,father and brother Anand came out and voted. He also appealed to the people to come out and vote.

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas came out and voted at a booth at Road No 72 in Jubilee Hills

Senior actor Kota Srinivasa Rao along with his wife cast their votes at the Film Nagar club in Jubilee Hills

Allu Arun's wife was also seen after casting her vote at the Filmnagar Club

Actress Vijayashanthi cast her vote at a polling booth in the Euro Kids school in Banjara Hills

Director Teja was seen waiting to cast his vote at the polling booth in the BSNLOffice in Jubilee Hills

Actor Ram Pothineni cast his vote at the MRO office near Shaikpet

Elaborate arrangements were made for the elections with more than 1,122 candidates vying for 150 divisions in one of the most bitterly-fought polls for any municipal body held in recent times. Initially, there was a poor turnout in many polling stations across due to the weather and poor response from many people. The polling, which commenced at 7 AM and is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm at 9,101 polling stations.