HYDERABAD: Ahead of the GHMC Polls 2020, which will be held on December 1, Telangana Minister of Endowments, Law and Environment, Forest Allola Indrakaran Reddy participated in a coordination meeting with key leaders, party activists and booth in-charges in the Banjara Hills division as part of the TRS party campaign.

He instructed the party cadre to work towards ensuring that the TRS party candidate Banjara Hills sitting Corporator Gadwal Vijayalakshmi wins the elections this time as well.

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi is the daughter of TRS Rajya Sabha MP K.Keshav Rao and is in the race as one of the main contenders for the post of Hyderabad Mayor.

He later campaigned in Khazanagar and Bolanagar as part of the TRS Party elections campaign.

The event was attended by candidates, local leaders, party ranks, activists and booth in-charges.