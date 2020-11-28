GHMC Polls 2020: FIR Filed Against Bandi Sanjay And Akbaruddin Owaisi

The Telangana police registered FIRs against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and AIMIM floor leader Akbarudin Owaisi. The cases were registered at the SR police station on charges of making provocative speeches during the GHMC Poll campaign a few days ago. SR police inspector K Saidulu said the case was registered under section 505 of the IPC.

Their provocative speeches are:

Akbaruddin Owaisi: Before removing the encroachments of the poor can the government remove PV Narasimha Rao ghat and NTR ghat near Hussain Sagar?

Giving Counter to Akbaruddin Owaisi

Bandi Sanjay: If both the ghats are touched, Darussalam, where MIM party is located, will be targeted.

Before this, DGP M Mahendra Reddy said the election speeches were being closely scrutinized. "if we notice any hate speeches, severe action will be taken."