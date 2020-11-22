HYDERABAD: TV Anchor and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 contestant Kathi Karthika after a disastrous performance in the Dubbaka Bypolls recently as an independent candidate, is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party now. She met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader G KIshen Reddy at her residence on Sunday, fuelling rumours that she was going to join the Saffron party ahead ofthe GHMC Polls 2020. She didn't make any official statement after her meeting with the BJP leader though and an official confirmation is awaited.

Kathi Karthika, who is also the granddaughter of Telangana Assembly deputy speaker and former ministerwith the TRS cabinet T Padma Rao, tested her luck in politics with the Dubbaka by election. She failed to even get deposit votes in the battle and secured 636 votes including 15 postal votes. She had contested as an Independent candidate under the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), a left-wing nationalist political party that has strength in West Bengal. Despite contesting from a left-wing party and having a popular image as an anchor popular with Telangana viewers , Karthika couldn't make an impact.

Added to her woes she was booked in an alleged cheating case before the elections. Acase has been registered against Karthika and a few others at the Banjara Hillspolice station for allegedly cheating a builder of Rs 1 crore. The anchor was accused of collecting the moneyon the pretext of obtaining construction permits and No Objection Certificates(NoCs) for the builder using her contacts with the Telangana government.