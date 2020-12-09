GHMC Elections Result 2020: TRS Wins Neredmet Division

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana High Court giving its nod, the State Election Commission granted permission for the counting of votes in the Neredmet GHMC division on Wednesday. The counting began early morning and the results were declared by 10 AM with the TRS Party winning the division with a majority of 782 Votes.

TRS candidate K Meena Upender Reddy who was leading by 504 votes after the counting started, clearly indicated the TRS party candidate would be the winner. There are around 544 disputed votes with the different marks being printed on the ballot papers by voters. In the Neredmet division, 24,632 votes were polled.

The vote-counting process in Neredmet division was stopped after the BJP candidate Prasanna requested the Returning Officer (RO) to not consider the votes, which were not marked with Swastika. A petition was also filed in the High Court not to consider the votes with different marks except the 'Swastika'.

The High Court, on Monday, granted permission to the SEC to declare the GHMC election result of Neredmet division after which the GHMC made arrangements for the counting of 544 disputed votes for Wednesday. The Court stated that the votes with different marks on the ballot paper could also convey the intention of voters.