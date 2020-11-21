GHMC Elections 2020: TRS Seeks Criminal Action Against Bandi Sanjay Over Hate Speech

TRS leaders asked the State Election Commission to act against State BJP president Bandi Sanjay for his unsavoury comments against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as “Desha Drohi” (anti-national) and anti-Hindu.

A formal complaint has been submitted to the State Election Commission by TRS General Secretary and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and General Secretary Soma Bharat Kumar. “We bring to your notice the deliberate violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the election campaign. His utterances are not only indecent and criminal, but they also constitute serious offences under the provisions of the Representation of People’s Act, Indian Penal Code, and the GHMC Act 1955,” the letter read.

TRS leaders said that this was a deliberate attempt to demean and defame the party president in the eyes of the public and to win the GHMC elections with false statements. “The statements were intentional and deliberate, and thus, they constitute serious criminal offences which entail swift and immediate action from TSEC’s end,” the letter said.

The TRS said that Sanjay Kumar Chandrashekar took the names of people who have no connection with the voters of the GHMC area and attached the video of Sanjay's press meet as evidence.

TRS leaders said making a statement of “Desha bhaktulaku desha drohulaku jarugutunna yudham” against State Chief Minister is not tolerated. Our President is always bound by his dharma and is ordained by the Constitution in protecting the subjects of the State irrespective of their religion and caste equally. “Calling him an anti-Hindu is a sinister design deliberately invented by Sanjay Kumar for electoral gains and has to be treated seriously as an offence to divide the peaceful society and encouraging animosity between the communities,” the TRS said.