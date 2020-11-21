GHMC Elections 2020: Retaining Party Members A Headache For Telangana Congress As TPCC Leaders Eye Greener Pastures

Hyderabadis are gearing up for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and so are the political parties. The political scene in Telangana is buzzing with activities. These civic polls are crucial for the TRS, BJP and Congress. In the wake of the upcoming elections, some leaders have started switching their loyalties. Buzz is that Telangana Congress leaders are queuing up to join the saffron party with the belief that BJP will repeat its Dubbaka performance in the municipal elections too. Leaders feel that Congress is as good as non-existent in the state.

On the other hand, TRS, BJP and MIM parties are busy with their election campaigns. The situation, however, is different in Congress—leaders belonging to the grand old party are trying to change their party. Retaining party members has become a headache for Congress. In the wake of GHMC elections, leaders are ready to quit TPCC if they do not get the ticket. Mukesh Gowda’s son Vikram Gowda threatened the party leaders saying he would resign if a ticket isn't given to a leader from his constituency.

Meanwhile, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is jumping ship from Congress to BJP. Recently, he met a few BJP leaders. Responding to the news, the MP took Twitter and clarified that he is not changing the party and said besides Congress, I have good friends in the BJP too. Through, Twitter post he said, it was fake news.